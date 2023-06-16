The Adam's County Sheriff's Office recently asked for the public's assistance in identifying a body that was pulled from a canal in the unincorporated part of their county.
Content warning: This article includes a non-graphic close-up image of a tattoo on the body of a deceased person. Only the immediate area around the tattoo can be seen, which does not show any obvious injury.
The department has released an image of a "distinct tattoo" that is located on the left side of the deceased man's chest. The tattoo appears to be a cartoon that depicts the 'White Rabbit' illustration from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland novel.
This tattoo can be seen below:
Foul play does not appear to be involved at this time.
Anyone who recognizes this tattoo or may know something about the case, should contact Detective Martinez of Adam's County Sheriff's Office.
Adams County includes large portions of Denver's north, east, and northeast metro area, extending eastward about 65 miles into the plains region.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.