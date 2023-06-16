A close up of a swithched rotating beacon of a police car. Cop car rooftop flashing lights outdoors. The top of the police patrol car with flasher and antennas. A patrol car lights. Accident.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office recently asked for the public's assistance in identifying a body that was pulled from a canal in the unincorporated part of their county.

Content warning: This article includes a non-graphic close-up image of a tattoo on the body of a deceased person. Only the immediate area around the tattoo can be seen, which does not show any obvious injury.

The department has released an image of a "distinct tattoo" that is located on the left side of the deceased man's chest. The tattoo appears to be a cartoon that depicts the 'White Rabbit' illustration from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland novel.

This tattoo can be seen below:

The tattoo on the unidentified deceased male's left chest area. Photo Courtesy: Adam's County Sheriff's Office.

The tattoo on the unidentified deceased male's left chest area. Photo Courtesy: Adam's County Sheriff's Office.

Foul play does not appear to be involved at this time.

Anyone who recognizes this tattoo or may know something about the case, should contact Detective Martinez of Adam's County Sheriff's Office.

Adams County includes large portions of Denver's north, east, and northeast metro area, extending eastward about 65 miles into the plains region.

