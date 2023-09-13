According to the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office, the body of missing hiker Ian Thomas O'Brien, 28, was found by two people fishing on the West Mancos River in a remote part of San Juan National Forest's Echo Basin area.
O'Brien, an experienced outdoorsman from Page, Arizona, was reported missing several months ago after failing to return to his camp following a June 25 hike to the summit of the 13,238-foot Hesperus Peak, which is about 15 miles northwest of Durango. At the time O'Brien was reported missing, it was known that he reached the summit of the mountain as he shared a selfie of himself at the top of the peak.
O'Brien's body was found below Hesperus Mountain on September 2. The coroner ruled his death to be the result of accidental drowning.
The following message was included in the press release related to the discovery of O'Brien's body at the request of his parents: "It is with heavy hearts and a sense of deep relief that we announce that Ian O'Brien has been found. [...] While this is not the outcome any of us wanted, we are at peace that we have found him and it gives us closure. On behalf of the O'Brien family and Ian's partner Beth Henshaw, we want to thank with love and appreciation, the hard work of the Montezuma Search and Rescue, Montezuma Sheriff's Office, the Montezuma Coroner's Office, and the multitude of friends, family, and others that we do not know, that came to aid us in trying to rescue and recover our loved one."
Condolences go out to those impacted by O'Brien's death.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
