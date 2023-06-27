Officials have confirmed that human remains found in the area of San Bernardino County's Mount Baldy belonged to Julian Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor known for his role in the 1985 film 'A Room with a View.'
Sands went missing on the 10,064-foot peak, located east of Los Angeles, during a winter hike in January, prompting a large-scale search. His remains were found by hikers on June 24 and later identified.
At this time, his cause of death has not been released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Sands' death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.