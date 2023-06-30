The body of a man who has been missing since last weekend was discovered in a creek in Vail on Wednesday.
According to a statement by the Vail Police Department, 21-year-old Jair Brayan Caja Naupari of Gypsum was last heard from on June 23, and his family filed a missing persons report on June 25.
At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Frontage Road, after receiving a report of a body in Red Sandstone Creek.
"Vail Police detectives are actively investigating the death in collaboration with the Eagle County Coroner’s Office and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Cause of death will be determined following an autopsy. There is currently no indication of foul play," officials said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
Anyone with any information about Naupari's death or his whereabouts since June 23 should contact police at 970-479-2201 or email [email protected].
