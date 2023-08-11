According to Colorado Gators Reptile Park, located in Colorado's San Luis Valley and home to hundreds of rescued reptiles, they've received an insurance check for $175,000 to help restore their property following a devastating fire that took place in April.
While no humans were injured in the early-morning blaze, a large building was destroyed and multiple animals that could not be saved were killed. The damage to the destination's 'reptile barn' was described as "extensive."
The gator rescue reports that they were able to secure their insurance payout with help from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, whose office helped to speed a lengthy process of getting the check endorsed.
It's also worth noting that a GoFundMe related to the fire has raised more than $60,000 for the gator park.
Despite the damage from the fire, Colorado Gators Reptile Park remains open and is $25 for adult visits. It's close to Great Sand Dunes National Park and makes for a great add-on for those visiting the dunes after afternoon temperatures start to warm up at the natural destination.
The San Luis Valley gator rescue recently made headlines when video was captured of a 12-foot-long gator lunging at an employee during a feeding.
A one-of-a-kind Colorado destination, a trip here is sure to be memorable.
Find more information about Colorado Gators Reptile Park here.
