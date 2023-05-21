The beloved Boulder Creek Festival is set to return to Colorado for its 34th year on Memorial Day weekend.
The festival is known for featuring live music, food vendors, and local art, all alongside Boulder Creek from 9th to 14th streets.
According to a news release from the City of Boulder, the festival welcomed over 100,000 attendees last year.
“Boulder Creek Festival is celebrating its 34th year of creating joyful memories for the Boulder community and beyond,” says Boulder Creek Festival Event Director Ryan Slater in the release.
“From music and food to art and family-friendly experiences, this inclusive community event is the official start to summer fun.”
More than 30 bands are slated to preform at the festival this year, according to event organizers. There will also be a 'Creekside Beer Fest' event that features all-inclusive beer tastings from more than 20 Colorado breweries.
The festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 26 to May 29.
“This year's Boulder Creek Festival promises to be one of the best yet with an incredible lineup of musical acts, delicious food vendors, and activities for all ages, there's something for everyone to enjoy,” says City of Boulder Events Manager Justin Greenstein.
For more information, visit the Boulder Creek Festival website.
