While many people around the country have heard of a tick-borne illness called Rocky Mountain spotted fever, this disease is actually quite uncommon in Colorado, more likely to pop up in places like North Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri. Instead, Centennial State residents should be more concerned with preventing Colorado tick fever – a tick-borne disease that's much more locally prevalent and one that can result in serious and sometimes fatal complications.
Colorado tick fever is the result of a virus that's passed to a human via a bite from an infected Rocky Mountain wood tick. While symptoms are recognized as 'flu-like' in most people that get infected, rare cases can be much more severe.
According to the CDC, there are no preventative vaccines or treatments for Colorado tick fever, meaning that once a person is infected, their only real option is to wait it out for a few days to a few weeks while symptoms like headaches, fever, and fatigue eventually pass.
Though most people infected with Colorado tick fever can expect a full recovery, in some more severe instances, that's not the case. Colorado State University notes that these more severe cases occur when a person's nervous system becomes infected. Though rare, life-threatening complications can develop, per the CDC. Abnormal blood clotting and brain infection are two associated risks.
The most effective way to avoid exposure is by avoiding a tick's natural habit – the outside world. As most Coloradans probably aren't willing to skip out on nature, other preventative measures can be effective and are recommended.
Wearing long sleeves, hats, and high socks can be good strategy when it comes to preventing tick bites. It's also important to be aware of ticks that may land on the body, removing them before they can sink their teeth into the skin. One should also know where tick encounters are most common so that these areas can be avoided. Tall grass, dense forest, and brush can be places where ticks can easily transfer to a human. Staying on the established trail can limit the bush-whacking and can be a key preventative measure that should be taken.
The CDC also recommends using EPA-approved insect repellents and treating pets as recommended by their veterinarian.
Quickly removing clothing and checking for ticks on the body after possible exposure can be important for quick detection. A shower after being outdoors can also help.
Learn more about tick bites and preventing exposure to Colorado tick fever here.
