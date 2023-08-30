Over recent days, wooden 'summit signs' produced by Instagram brand Alpine Herd have resulted in a major backlash from Colorado's hiking community.
The brand took to social media to share plans of leaving hand-crafted wooden signs reminiscent of those frequently featured in photographs taken on the summits of Colorado's fourteeners at outdoor destinations around the state, with the Alpine Herd signs including the brand's social media handle, as well as the name of the destination and elevation details.
Dozens of comments criticized the action and the plan to leave the signs in the natural areas across multiple social media platforms, with many quick to point out at that leaving anything on a mountain – even a wooden sign made from repurposed wood – is against key guidance of the popular 'Leave No Trace' principles. Many people requested that the group revisit places where signs had been dropped – said by the group only be on the summit of Mount Sherman – to collect the signs. Others called for those who encounter the signs to take them off the mountain and destroy them.
A post announcing that a sign was set to be left at Gore Lake in upcoming days that instigated much of the criticism has since been removed from Instagram, with a following post from the group including an apology and stating that the intention was to "enhance the hiking experience of reaching a summit and build a hiking community," also noting that consequences of the actions hadn't been fully considered. The post included an image of a wooden sign on the Mount Sherman summit.
Here's an example of a few of the comments that the most recent post has gotten:
"You all are attention seekers looking to monetize. Leave no trace." – @baingraff
"Leave no trace is pretty straightforward... you can't call yourself a hiking community if you don't know that." @mirancourt.
"If this was to 'enhance' the experience, it wouldn't have your Instagram page tagged in it. This was simply an attention seeking attempt to bring traffic to your page. If you can't own that, then you are just being disingenuous." – @bob_the_moo_cow.
"This one was super easy to avoid, y'all should be ashamed of yourself." – @deejbearie.
"Well said and a great step forward. Learning from and working with the greater outdoor enthusiast community will only help you and your mission." – @jnschimberg.
There's a lot that could be said about this situation, but here's my take:
1. Leaving any item in a natural space is bad and against the principles of Leave No Trace. This is part of a well-known set of policies practiced by Colorado's outdoor recreation community and includes items that may be left with good intention, including wooden signs and even the construction of false cairns built with rocks already on-site. The goal of Leave No Trace is to leave a natural space the same or better off than it was when you got there by picking up trash and other items that aren't supposed to be there.
2. Alpine Herd described some of the comments that posts received as hate speech and threatening, which definitely seemed to be the case. As noted by Alex Derr of The Next Summit blog, there's "no place for that" among outdoor recreation community members, just as there's no place for breaking the Leave No Trace principles. As many outdoor recreators know, entering into this space often comes with a learning curve. Can this moment pose a 'teaching experience' for the brand that was involved? Yes. Should they be threatened with violence or wishes of death? No. It's important that seasoned members of the outdoor recreation community approach situations of this nature with level-headedness and maturity. Were mistakes made? Yes. But this type of situation can be helpful in teaching all involved about the principles of Leave No Trace without creating a negative atmosphere, especially when it seems as if the brand involved had 'good' intentions. It's easy to 'blast off' on social media, but remember, there's always a real person on the other side of the screen.
3. This instance serves as an important reminder for the thousands of people that bring standard cardboard signs to mountain summits every year to always make sure they're bringing those signs back down from the peak. It's also a good move to collect other signs people may have left behind. Even if there's an urge to leave a sign behind for 'those who may have forgotten to make one,' don't – leave these remote natural spaces as natural as you can.
When it comes to outdoor recreation, preserve natural spaces, show kindness toward others, and help to educate and spread the word in regard to best practices. And quit bringing the damn speaker along to blast music on the trail.
