Firefighting crews are working to extinguish a fire that started in Mesa County at about 12:27 p.m., closing a section of I-70.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the blaze sparked in a median near Mile Marker 2. It eventually jumped the eastbound lanes.
As a result, I-70 is closed in both directions at Rabbit Valley and traffic is being diverted through Mack.
At approximately 2:58 p.m., crews began mopping up hot spots and announced that the interstate would likely open by 4:00 p.m.
This fire shows that while Colorado is almost entirely out of drought, wildfire risk still exists. Regardless of how dry it is, always burn with caution.
