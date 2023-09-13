Starting October 1, a new rule regarding Colorado's roundabouts is set to go into effect and breaking it could result in a fine.
Passed earlier this year, HB-23-1014 mandates that smaller vehicles must yield to larger vehicles in terms of roundabout right-of-way. 'Large' vehicles are defined as longer than 35 feet and wider than 10 feet, basically meaning trucks, buses, and emergency vehicles.
This yield for those operating smaller vehicles must take place as vehicles are entering, exiting, or traveling around a roundabout at the same time, but doesn't include vehicles that are on approach.
For example, if a smaller vehicle is seeking to enter a roundabout while a truck is still approaching, the rule doesn't apply. However, it does apply if a smaller vehicle and a larger vehicle are seeking to enter the roundabout at the same time.
The rule also includes that when two drivers with large vehicles are entering, exiting, or driving around a roundabout at the same time, that the driver on the right must yield to the driver on the left.
Breaking the rule is considered a 'class A' traffic infraction, which results in a fine up to $70, plus a surcharge fee.
The rule was put in place to help make roundabouts safer and more efficient.
Read the full text of the bill here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.