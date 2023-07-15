Emergency responders have been dispatched to the Grays and Torrey's area near Loveland Pass on a report of a fatal rock climbing accident, according to a Facebook post from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 10:06 a.m. on Saturday.
"Arriving emergency crews and Flight for Life activity may cause temporary closures and traffic delays near the Loveland Ski area," officials said.
No further information has been made available.
This is a developing story.
