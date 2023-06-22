According to a 1:40 p.m. tweet from the National Weather Service, conditions are right for "very large hail" to hit Denver in the next two to four hours. Based on the timing of their tweet, this would hit between 3:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Some radar predictions show it may hit a little sooner.
The National Weather Service advises those in the impacted area to have a plan to seek shelter if under warning.
These storms are expected to bring hail, lightning, flooding, and a possible tornado.
This is a developing story.
Additional updates may be posted to the NWS Boulder Twitter page.
