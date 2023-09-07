According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 and US 6 are closed in both directions due to a wildfire near Wolcott, which is about 17 miles west of Vail.
A vehicle crash started the wildfire on Thursday, with the blaze continuing to grow since. The heavy smoke from the fire along with a risk of rapid growth has resulted in the safety closure.
The safety closure and firefighting operations are expected to last overnight.
Detours are strongly recommended.
Those traveling west should leave I-70 in the Silverthorne area on Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131, both of which connect with US Highway 40, which travels toward Craig. Once in Craig, motorists can travel south via CO 13 toward Rifle to get back on I-70. Those traveling eastbound should travel this route in reverse, leaving I-70 in Rifle and getting back on the interstate in Silverthorne.
The aforementioned detour is expected to add about 2.5 hours of travel time compared to the route that travels directly down I-70.
Find updates on the COTrip.org website.
