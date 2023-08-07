According to a Monday press release, Breckenridge Brewery is one of six American breweries to be acquired by Tilray Brands, Inc. from Anheuser-Busch, with the acquisition including Breckenridge Brewery, Shock Top, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Blue Point Brewing Company. The acquisition also includes Square Mile Cider Company and HiBall Energy, a company that sells energy drink-style seltzers.
The acquisition is projected to make Tilray Brands the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States based on expected sales volume, increasing their position from the ninth-place spot. The company also owns craft beer brands SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine beer Company, and Green Flash Brewing Company.
The transaction is set to include current employees, breweries, and brewpubs associated with all brands involved, with the deal expected to close some time in 2023.
Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray Brands, said, “Today’s announcement both solidifies our national leadership position and share in the U.S. craft brewing market and marks a major step forward in our diversification strategy. We are excited to work with the teams behind these iconic brands that command great consumer loyalty and have a history of delivering strong award-winning products with tremendous growth opportunities. Tilray is fully committed to invest in and champion the future of the U.S. craft beer industry by fueling new innovation that excites and further accelerates the growth of its consumer base.”
It's also worth noting that Tilray already owns Breckenridge Distillery, which is best-known for its whiskey and vodka varieties.
While Tilray is best known for their involvement in the Canadian cannabis industry, their portfolio reaches outside of that.
Read more about the acquisition here.
