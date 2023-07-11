About 70 miles southeast of the well-known Isak Heartstone installation, another giant wooden troll is about to be built in Colorado.
According to an Instagram post from artist Thomas Dambo, he'll be returning to Colorado to build another one of his famous trolls during a troll-building road trip across the country.
Among 10 trolls set to be built is one in Cripple Creek, which is located about 45 minutes west of Colorado Springs.
A local group called 'Gold Camp District Impact Group' is involved with the effort, raising funds for the project on their website.
While artist Dambo has achieved worldwide fame for his many 'troll' installations around the globe, he's best-known in Colorado for the construction of Isak Heartstone, which is a 15-foot-tall troll he's built twice in Breckenridge.
Why has Isak Heartstone built it twice? The first construction of Heartstone was so popular that it overwhelmed the trail it was on, forcing officials to ask Dambo to tear it down and rebuild it in a more sustainable spot.
Currently, the construction of Dambo's latest Colorado troll is set to take place in Teller County between the end of July and mid-August. According to Gold Camp District Impact Group, Dambo's team will consist of about five to eight members, using locally-sourced scrap wood for the project.
Read more about the effort or make a donation to the project here.
