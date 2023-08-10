USA Today recently released the results from their 2023 Readers' Choice awards for the 'best brew pub' category and a mountain town spot in Colorado topped the list.
Ranking first overall was Telluride's Stronghouse Brew Pub, a brewery that's found in a historic building with a long list of taps and a menu of filled with alpine comfort foods, such as Bavarian pretzels and brats.
Located between the ski runs of Telluride Resort and the town's most popular downtown blocks, Stronghouse is the perfect spot to hit post-ski day.
Stronghouse Brew Pub seems to get plenty of love outside of the USA Today ranking, with a 4.8-star rating on Google with 166 reviews.
Find more information about visiting Stronghouse Brew Pub here.
View the full USA today 'top 10' ranking here.
