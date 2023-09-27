According to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 21 people have been killed by the West Nile virus statewide through September 22. These deaths are among 460 people who have been affected by the virus, with 236 of those people impacted with neurologic symptoms.
The largest spike in cases was seen early in August – a peak of 83 cases during the week of August 7, with case reports remaining above the five-year average through the first week of September. The official data dashboard shows that case numbers then dipped below this average the following week, though it's important to note that data can lag.
In general, the typical West Nile virus season takes place in Colorado from May through October. That being said, this year, numbers peaked about four weeks ahead of the norm.
Many people that contract West Nile virus don't notice the minor symptoms and quickly recover. That being said, when cases are serious, they can be deadly.
As the ongoing 2023 West Nile virus season relates to other years – with data going back to 2003, only 2003 and 2007 saw more cases, 2,948 cases and 578 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 2023 has already proven to be the second-deadliest year recorded in Colorado. It's far from the 66 deaths attributed to the virus in 2003, but already above the 20 deaths attributed to the virus last year with the season for the virus expected to continue for at least another week after the last data report.
According to the CDC, West Nile virus is most commonly spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on infected birds.
Prevent mosquito bites by avoiding areas where many of the bugs are noticed. It can be especially important to avoid these areas during the hours of dusk and dawn, as this is when mosquitos tend to be the most active. Utilizing bug spray and keeping exposed skin covered can also be effective means of preventing bites.
Explore the data for yourself here.
