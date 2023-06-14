A fatal accident occurred on a Colorado mountain road, when a school bus that had been converted into a camper rolled off the pavement.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office made a public announcement late on Tuesday night that they were responding to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Pingree Park Road, which is located in Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forest and near the town of Rustic. At the time of their initial response, there were five reported injuries with Poudre Canyon Fire, Poudre Fire, and UC Health already on the scene.
A report from Denver7 later confirmed that the adult driver and an adult passenger died at the scene, with a 1-year-old sustaining life-threatening injuries and a 7-year-old and 3-year-old sustaining moderate injuries. All occupants were reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
Per a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, a section of Poudre Canyon Road was closed during the incident, though this has since reopened.
A public announcement has not been made regarding whether or not those in the vehicle were related.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office noted that the challenging terrain made the response difficult, with multiple agencies involved in the rescue and recovery.
