A homeowner has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly catching his cabin on fire and failing to rescue a dog that was inside during the blaze.
At about 1:53 a.m. on August 8, deputies noticed a strong scent of smoke in the mountain town of Nederland, with an investigation into the situation revealing that a two-story cabin on Wolf Tongue Court was fully engulfed in flames.
With the homeowner's whereabouts unknown at the time, firefighting personnel searched the home for occupants and found none.
Authorities later located homeowner Jarrod Rothwell, 30, who admitted that the fire started when he was playing with a butane lighter and caught clothes on fire in the basement of the cabin.
While a dog was at the home during the fire, Rothwell allegedly did nothing to rescue the dog or notify first responders that there was a dog in need of rescue. The dog was later found deceased due to the fire.
Rothwell was arrested and faces two charges – fourth-degree arson, which is a class three felony and cruelty to animals, which is a class one misdemeanor.
The investigation into the fire will continue once the property is deemed safe for entry and evidence retrieval.
