A recent report from MoveBuddha took a deep dive into data related to where Californians are looking to move, and as has been the norm for several years, Colorado ranked high on the list.
By analyzing the 2023 responses from the company's 'moving cost calculator,' it was determined that 4.18 percent of Californians looking to move have their sights set on Colorado. That's far from list-topping Texas, which claimed 13.71 percent of the inquiries, but was high enough to land Colorado in the seventh-place rank among states that Californians are considering for their next relocation.
Californians relocating to Colorado has been a trend during recent years, with 13.46 percent of new Centennial State residents coming from the Golden State in 2021, based on census data.
Denver is a popular option among Californians, with both San Diego and San Francisco being among the top 10 cities where residents are eyeballing a Mile High City move, according to MoveBuddha data.
While this analysis is based on inquiries made by MoveBuddha website users and not official moves, this data is more recent that official census numbers and may indicate that the wave of Californians in Colorado will keep rolling for months to come.
Find their full breakdown here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.