Ari Harms. Courtesy photo.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, camper Ari Harms is missing from the Pioneer Park Campground, which is located in the area of Hot Sulphur Springs.

The sheriff's office was notified of the situation at about 1:52 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The campground host reported that a vehicle remained at a campsite while the camper at the site should have already checked out and left.

Upon investigation, it was determined that other campers had seen Harms entering the Colorado River at Pioneer Park using an inflatable kayak the prior day. According to witnesses, he had not been seen since.

Pioneer Park in Hot Sulphur Springs. Map: ©2023 Google Maps.

Emergency crews searched the Colorado River in Byers Canyon, as well as the surrounding area. At this time, Harms hasn't been found, though the search is ongoing.

Harms is described as a white male in his 30s.

Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency Dispatch line at 970-725-3311.

Colorado's waterways are surging amid recent rain and rapid snowmelt. Those entering Colorado's water should proceed with extreme caution and always utilize a life preserver. It's also important to be aware of how different types of watercraft can handle different hazards and different situations. In general, the safest way to travel many of Colorado's rivers is in a whitewater raft with a guided tour.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

