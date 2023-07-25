There are plenty of animals that can kill a human in Colorado – black bears, mountain lions, rattlesnakes, bison, moose, even bighorn sheep, to name a few. Granted, deaths caused by these animals tend to be few and far between, with the fear associated with encounters involving these species often over-hyped as these animals tend to keep to themselves opposed to seeking conflict with people. That being said, the deadliest species in Colorado does the opposite, feasting on human blood in order to stay alive.
That's right – the mosquito is the deadliest animal in Colorado. While tiny, this creature's annoying bite can pack a fatal punch.
In 2022, 20 Coloradans were killed by the mosquito-transmitted West Nile Virus among 206 cases that ultimately got reported – a 9.7 percent death rate. In 2021, 11 deaths took place among 175 reported cases. The number of deaths and cases vary each year, but an annual death count due to mosquito bites is nearly guaranteed in the Centennial State.
This trend is likely to continue in 2023, with authorities noting that heavy rainfall thus far this year has led to unusually high mosquito activity along the heavily-popular Front Range, with West Nile virus already detected in some mosquito populations and at least one human case reported as of this week.
This information isn't meant to scare you – after all, most people that get bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus probably won't even realize if they're battling the disease. That being said, people aged 60 and older, as well as those with certain medical conditions, face a greater chance of more serious symptoms after contracting the disease, including potential death.
Because mosquitos are prevalent in Colorado this year and West Nile virus has already been detected, it's crucial for all to take steps to remain safe while exploring the outside world.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends utilizing insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol when spending time outside. It's also recommended that Coloradans avoid being outside during times when mosquitos are most active – dusk and dawn. Wearing clothing that covers exposed skin can also be an effective deterrent.
The first noticeable symptoms of West Nile virus tend to be severe headaches and confusion. Consult with your health care provider immediately if you notice these symptoms popping up.
Find a county-by-county breakdown of where Colorado's cases of West Nile virus take place here.
