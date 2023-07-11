The town of Castle Rock's town council has recently voted to prohibit camping within 100 feet of all waterways.
According to the council, the new ordinance was introduced as a way to discourage homeless individuals from setting up camps near areas where they could be swept away by floodwaters.
The ordinance also aims to address waste entering lakes and streams.
" [...] waste, whether discarded materials, human excrement or any other foreign substance in streams or other water sources, also creates a public health and safety hazard because waste may lead to the contamination of the Town’s water supply," it reads.
The council highlighted the risk of E. coli contamination in waters that campers may urinate, defecate, of bathe in.
The proposed ordinance passed unanimously in a town council meeting on June 6.
"What is comes down to is safety for our homeless population, who's lives could be in danger especially in floodplains, and second its safety for our citizens who don't need to worry about our water quality," said the towns mayor Jason Gray during the meeting.
Find the full ordinance, here.
