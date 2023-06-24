A canoer died on Friday after falling into the Colorado River near mile marker 15 on Colorado River Road.
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) was first notified of a boating accident on the river at approximately 11:42 a.m.
"Once on scene, first responders learned there was a party of three operating three separate inflatable canoes. One individual got swept up in a fast current and was separated from the rest of the party," officials said.
A member of the party found the victim unresponsive in the river and pulled them to shore. According to officials, the member administered CPR on the victim once on shore.
"Several agencies worked diligently to aid in resuscitations, however, the efforts were unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced dead on scene," ECSO said.
According to officials, all three canoers were wearing personal floatation devices.
The victim's identity has not yet been made public, while next of kin notifications are made.
