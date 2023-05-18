American Badger. Photo Credit: KenCanning (iStock).

American Badger. Photo Credit: KenCanning (iStock).

 KenCanning

According to Boulder Parks and Recreation, an American badger has been spotted (and documented) for the first time in Boulder since 2008.

The sighting itself isn't too odd, considering that the American badger's range spans much of the United States, including Colorado. That being said, the fact that its presence was confirmed in the Boulder area for the first time in more than a decade is noteworthy.

American badgers are mostly solitary animals and not a threat to humans. They eat mostly small mammals, including ground squirrels, rats, and gophers. They use their claws to dig into underground burrows.

American badgers tend to be mostly nocturnal and spend a lot of time in underground dens – two reasons why they aren't common to spot.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Kattybuck
Kattybuck

WI state animal

