According to Boulder Parks and Recreation, an American badger has been spotted (and documented) for the first time in Boulder since 2008.
Wild Animal of the Week: Welcome back American badger! This is the first documented sighting of a badger on Boulder Parks and Rec lands since 2008. We don’t mind being badgered by this guy/gal! pic.twitter.com/aPTct0YvJa— Boulder Parks Rec (@boulderparksrec) May 13, 2023
The sighting itself isn't too odd, considering that the American badger's range spans much of the United States, including Colorado. That being said, the fact that its presence was confirmed in the Boulder area for the first time in more than a decade is noteworthy.
American badgers are mostly solitary animals and not a threat to humans. They eat mostly small mammals, including ground squirrels, rats, and gophers. They use their claws to dig into underground burrows.
American badgers tend to be mostly nocturnal and spend a lot of time in underground dens – two reasons why they aren't common to spot.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
WI state animal
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.