Casa Bonita has launched an online merchandise shop, allowing the public to show off their support for the famed restaurant located in Lakewood, Colorado.
Visitors to the store website, dubbed El Mercado at Casa Bonita can find hats, t-shirts, and jackets, as well as salsa packs, hot sauce, and drink mixes. The store also includes 'home and kitchen' items, like glassware, towels, and a Casa Bonita prayer candle. There are even items for pets.
With how much people love Casa Bonita, the merchandise store is sure to be a hit.
Explore the store here.
