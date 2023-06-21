The long-awaited public reopening of Casa Bonita now has an official date, according to an email that was sent to the restaurant's newsletter list on Wednesday morning.
The beloved restaurant is set to be open for dinner from June 23 to June 24 and from June 29 to July 1. Timed-entry tickets are available and required to attend, priced at $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for children age three to 12. Up to eight people per group can purchase tickets at a time.
Each ticket includes an entree, a soft drink, and sopaipillas. Alcoholic beverages and other items are available for purchase at an additional cost.
An image of a Casa Bonita menu that was printed prior to the restaurant's pandemic-related closure shows that this ticket price is quite a leap from former prices, with an all-you-can-eat option costing $17.12 prior to the shut down.
Tickets must be purchased online and were exclusively released to those on the restaurant's newsletter list. It's unclear if everyone on the newsletter list received the email or only a sub-group of that list.
Those not on the newsletter list can sign-up here, though it's likely those not already on the list have missed their chance to visit the restaurant on the aforementioned dates.
Casa Bonita, made famous by the popular television show South Park, has been one of the most talked about restaurants in the Centennial State in recent years, closing during the pandemic before being purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The restaurant was then renovated with the menu revamped, prompting much excitement surrounding its reopening among the spot's cult-like following.
