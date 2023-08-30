An absolutely stunning castle-style home once owned by a legendary rockstar has hit the market for $18 million in Colorado.
This Southwestern Colorado mansion built by Joe Cocker of 'You Are So Beautiful' fame spans 15,873 sprawling square feet, complete with 15 bedrooms and 13 baths.
Sprawling mountain views surround the 316-acre property near the town of Crawford, including scenes of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains.
Described by sellers as "undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado," the home comes furnished, with an extensive art collection and a historic snooker table once owned by King Edward VII.
The property, which is located in "its own private box canyon," also includes a pond, gardens, 60 acres of irrigated fields, creek access, horse stables, and two "amusement park-sized" water slides. Plus, it's surrounded by National Forest land.
Whether a potential buyer is looking for a launchpad for outdoor recreation or a place to relax, this property is sure to fit the bill.
Granted, it's obvious that not everyone can afford an $18 million mansion. With a 20 percent down payment of $3.6 million, Zillow estimates monthly payments at the current interest norm would be about $108,816.
As for the home's prior owner, Joe Cocker, Cocker passed away in 2014. Between 1969 and 2012, the British star released 22 studio albums, best known for hits like ''Up Where We Belong,' With a Little Help from My Friends,' 'Unchain My Heart,' and 'Feelin' Alright?... and of course, 'You Are So Beautiful,' which became his signature ballad.
The sale of the home is being managed by Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.
Find a 3-D tour of the home here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.