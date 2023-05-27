A cat and two kittens were rescued from a trash compactor in Pueblo last week, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR)
"Last week, our colleagues in PetSmart let us know that they had been seeing and feeding a mother cat. Everything was going well, but they had become increasingly concerned because the kittens were getting bigger and playing in the trash compactor," the post reads.
In response, teams from HSPPR's Pueblo Wellness Team set a trap for the cats, catching them within half of a day.
"Because the PetSmart team kept a careful eye on these guys, they were all relatively healthy. However, the kittens were a little hissy, so we placed them in a foster home for some socialization and snuggles. As for momma, she's was adopted into her new family this week," HSPPR said.
