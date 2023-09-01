The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has released the cause-of-death of James Crown, determining he died from a blunt force head injury secondary to a motor vehicle crash. Crown's death was deemed an accident.
Crown, 70, was a billionaire and managing partner of Aspen Skiing Company. He passed away following a wreck at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek. It was initially reported that the single-vehicle accident involved his failure to negotiate a turn, resulting a collision with an impact barrier. That was later removed from the coroner's office report, as this office does not investigate the mechanism of a motor vehicle crash.
Crown split time between Chicago and Aspen.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Crown's death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.