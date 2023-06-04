A mandatory closure has been implemented at Home Lake State Wildlife Area in Monte Vista, after the lake tested positive for chemical exposure, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The lake was tested on Friday afternoon, which resulted in a recommendation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to close the lake.
“Our early sampling has indicated that two herbicides used for agriculture have made their way onto the vegetation on the south end of the property and into the water,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rick Basagoitia in the news release.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will halt fishing for a couple of weeks as we determine the appropriate course of action and monitor the affected areas.”
According to CPW, the herbicides that were identified in the water can be toxic to aquatic life.
“We haven’t seen stressed fish or a die-off so far, just the dead snails along the shore,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Estevan Vigil. “But we want to warn the public not to consume any fish from this lake at this time.”
CPW is also working to limit the amount of water leaving Home Lake, to lessen additional impacts downstream.
"The lake will be well marked with closure signs. The two-week closure will allow CPW and partnering agencies to monitor and sample the water to determine the extent of the exposure. It is possible the closure will be extended," officials said.
