Don't miss the Southern Taurids meteor shower, set to start on September 23 and stretching until December 8.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern Taurids meteor shower is a slow-burning meteor shower that's rich in fireballs.
While this meteor shower starts on September 23, its peak won't occur until the night of November 5 to 6.
While that peak will take place during a night when the moon is 44 percent full, this meteor shower takes place at the same time as the Northern Taurids meteor shower, which lasts from October 13th to December 2 and has a peak night that will mean more favorable viewing opportunities. The Northern Taurid peak will take place on the night of November 11 to 12, when the moon is just two percent full.
While the Southern Taurids rarely produce more than five meteors per hour – even during peak times, the 'fireball' nature of the meteors it contains can be easy to see, with the shower blamed for an uptick in 'fireball' reports between September through November.
According to Space.com, viewing conditions for the Taurid meteor showers are good this year, with these showers visible nearly anywhere on the globe with the exception of the South Pole.
For the best chance of spotting these meteor showers in Colorado, head to somewhere far from city light pollution during peak nights. Find a list of local stargazing spots here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.