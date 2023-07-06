According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cherry Creek State Park's popular natural swim area has been temporarily closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli that have been detected in the water.
The dangerous level of E. Coli was discovered during a routine test on Thursday morning, which revealed a higher-than-acceptable level of bacteria at the site. The closure will be in place until the presence of E. coli returns to a level that's deemed safe.
This closure specifically relates to swimming, with other activities and beach access still allowed. Visitors to the park can still fish and paddleboard.
"The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year," said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield.
Closures of this nature aren't common in Colorado, but they're far from unheard of. A similar closure was put in place at an Avon-area lake this June.
Signs have been placed in the area of the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach to notify the public of the situation. Other areas of the park aren't affected.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, "regular water quality testing in natural swimming areas is mandated by the CDPHE and the Colorado Board of Health during the swimming season to ensure public health."
One of the common and noticeable symptoms of ingesting E. coli is diarrhea, according to the CDC.
