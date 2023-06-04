The body of a minor was recovered from the Colorado River on Saturday, after the boat that he was on capsized, according to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
First responders were dispatched to the Colorado River between Burns and McCoy at approximately 11:00 a.m., after being notified that a boat capsized. They were informed that a child was separated from their family member in the accident.
A full-scale rescue operation was immediately initiated.
"In a cooperative effort, responders were able to recover a minor from the river who was not responsive to CPR efforts," the release said,
According to officials, the minor was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the accident.
No further information has been made available at this time.
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
