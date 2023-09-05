Those looking for a great spot to live out their 'golden years' may want to set their sights on Colorado, according to a recent WalletHub data analysis.
The company recently ranked 182 major American cities with regard to whether or not those spots were good places to retire, taking 45 key metrics into consideration across categories of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care.
Ranking the highest among three cities in Colorado was Denver, achieving a 7th-place rank overall. This high rank was driven by an excellent performance when it came to the 'activities' metrics, with the Mile High City ranking 11th nationwide in this specific category of data. This category focused on factors like outdoor recreation opportunities, book clubs per capita, and availability of options for volunteering, among other things.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 36th overall and Aurora ranked 112th, with those being the only two other Colorado cities included in the analysis.
While some retirees may be looking to move to major metropolitan areas, that's not always the case. Other popular Colorado spots among those 65-plus in Colorado include Boulder and Vail, though these places weren't large enough to be considered in the WalletHub report.
The top-ranking spot on the WalletHub list nationwide for retirees was Tampa, Florida, with the lowest ranking spot determined to be Stockton, California.
Do you think Denver should be ranked among the top big cities for retirement in the country? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full WalletHub report here.
