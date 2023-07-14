The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified a climber that died following a 500-foot-fall from Rocky Mountain National Park's Blitzen Ridge on July 9.
The victim of the fall was 26-year-old Boulder resident Bailee Mulholland. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
Mulholland was with a 27-year-old male climbing partner at the time of the incident, with this partner calling emergency services after the fall.
The route Mulholland was climbing was rated as 5.4, with no ropes being used at the time. It's not uncommon for Colorado alpinists and mountaineers to tackle routes of this nature without protection, though consequences for a mistake or accident can be extreme.
It's unclear what led to Mulholland's fall, though many hazards exist along a high-elevation route like this.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Mulholland's death.
