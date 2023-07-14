Ypsilon Mountain. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

Ypsilon Mountain. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office has identified a climber that died following a 500-foot-fall from Rocky Mountain National Park's Blitzen Ridge on July 9.

The victim of the fall was 26-year-old Boulder resident Bailee Mulholland. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Mulholland was with a 27-year-old male climbing partner at the time of the incident, with this partner calling emergency services after the fall.

The route Mulholland was climbing was rated as 5.4, with no ropes being used at the time. It's not uncommon for Colorado alpinists and mountaineers to tackle routes of this nature without protection, though consequences for a mistake or accident can be extreme.

It's unclear what led to Mulholland's fall, though many hazards exist along a high-elevation route like this.

Condolences go out to those impacted by Mulholland's death.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.