Search and rescue teams from Saguache and Custer counties answered a late-night call for help at about 12:30 a.m. during the early hours of June 19. A party of four were descending the treacherous 14,196-foot Crestone Needle when they got split up under nightfall and on snowy terrain.
Two members of the group were able to make the full descent to their camp in the area of South Colony Lakes, which is located directly below the prominent peak, while the other two became separated from each other on the standard descent route. Images from the scene captured rescue crews in terrain that's well above treeline and covered with dust-coated spring snow.
Fortunately, one of the stranded climbers had a Garmin inReach, which he was able to successfully use to call for help, also sending information that provided his accurate location on the notorious Westcliffe-area peak.
At about 4 a.m., a search and rescue team was fielded to climb to the stranded man, with the goal of also helping him locate the other stranded climber.
At about 7:30 p.m., the two stranded climbers reunited and were able to safely descend to the search and rescue team in the field. All parties involved made it off the mountain safely.
Search and rescue crews noted that conditions on Crestone Needle, particularly in the Broken Hand Pass area, still require winter gear. It's also worth noting that Broken Hand Pass is capable of holding snow and ice much later into the season than the rest of the peak, meaning that this hazard will likely continue to exist for several more weeks – at least. This makes gear like ice axes, helmets, and traction devices crucial for safely navigating the route throughout much of the year.
Crews also pointed out that making the decision to keep moving under nightfall after the party was separated was a risky call. Not only can this mean increasing the separation between party members, it can mean navigating deadly terrain with limited visibility. As it pertains to Crestone Needle, this peak is considered to be difficult in terms of route-finding amid ideal conditions where landmarks can be easily seen. Darkness only makes this more difficult, with the smarter and safer decision being to stick together as a group, waiting for daylight to continue the descent.
Crestone Needle is a peak that's known for its high number of rescue calls from hikers and climbers that run into issues on the peak. The standard route up the peak is rated as class four (a recent designation), meaning there's quite a bit of risk to climbers, with key concerns being exposure and the potential for deadly falls, as well as difficultly following the route.
Given that much of the higher portion of the route entails traveling through very rocky terrain without many clues regarding exactly where to go, getting cliffed-out is a common issue on this peak. Many people consider the descent on this mountain to be even more difficult than the ascent, given that it's easy to accidentally end up in the wrong gully when returning from the summit.
With many Coloradans excited for summer fourteener climbing season, it should be noted that summer conditions aren't here quite yet. Expect snow on high elevation trails, which can complicate route finding and other aspects of the climb. This snow will likely persist into mid-July on many peaks around the state.
Note from the author: Here's a story I wrote about my climb up Crestone Needle (and Crestone Peak). Note that the standard route up the peak has been switched to a class four route, which is the route that I climbed on this day. Snow being held by Broken Hand Pass late into the climbing season complicated my trip up and down the mountain, as well as waning daylight encountered while assisting someone who was falling ill due to altitude sickness at about 13,500 feet of elevation. This peak is no joke and should be taken seriously by all who attempt to summit it. Never attempt a peak like this without a satellite communication device, proper safety gear, and plenty of prior research on the route. Read my story here. Note that mistakes were made, but that I've since found these mistakes to be a good learning experience.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
