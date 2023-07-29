Two climbers were substantially injured on Friday after falling approximately 60 feet at the Weller Slab climbing area in Pitkin County.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office received a report of a woman calling for help near the Weller Campground at around 9:15 p.m., according to a news release.
Weller Campground is a small campground on Independence Pass in White River National Forest.
Deputies responded to the scene and were directed to where the screaming was coming from, in the Weller Slab climbing area. Crews discovered two injured climbers that had fallen around 60 feet.
"At approximately 11:19 p.m., the Mountain Rescue Aspen team and medics made contact with the climbers. After a patient assessment, Flight for Life Colorado was called at approximately 12:20 a.m. to transport one climber. The other climber was able to be transported by ambulance," the release said.
No further information regarding the condition of the climbers has been made available.
"Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to reminder backcountry users to safety check their equipment before adventure, and always wear a helmet," the release said.
