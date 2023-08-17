According to the National Weather Service, a spot in Colorado was the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Wednesday, August 16.
A spot located one mile north-northwest of Grand Lake, Colorado hit 36 degrees that day. This was 81 degrees lower than the national high temperature for the day, which was 117 degrees, recorded in Death Valley, California.
While 36 degrees might not seem that cold, this temperature serves as an important reminder that temperatures can still near (or drop below) freezing during the summer in Colorado, sometimes resulting in dangerous conditions and snow on Colorado's peaks.
When entering the backcountry, it's crucial to pay attention to the forecast and plan ahead with extra layers that are warm and waterproof.
