A data analysis by health information website Great Green Wall Health has recently identified Colorado as the most 'health food-obsessed' state in the country.
The website used Google search data to make the determination, by analyzing how often people are making common healthy eating searches like "healthy food near me".
"Colorado is the number one state in the US for residents keenest on wanting to eat healthy, with a monthly average of 2,114 'healthy eating' searches for every 100,000 people," the report reads.
Researchers also found that Colorado has the third-lowest rate of adult obesity in the country, according to a report from World Population Review.
The analysis identified Mississippi as the state "least keen" on healthy eating with only 914 Google searches meeting the criteria per 100,000 people.
"Residents of the healthy eating state Colorado are Googling healthy eating terms 176% more than Mississippi residents," the report reads.
