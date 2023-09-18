An invasive species that's cause for great concern has been found in another body of water in Colorado, according to wildlife officials.
On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that multiple rusty crayfish were found in routine sampling for nuisance species at Lake Granby. While this invasive species has been found in Colorado before, the Lake Granby discovery is particularly problematic as this body of water feeds into the Colorado River, potentially posing a threat to the entire Colorado River Basin.
First found in the Yampa River and Catamount Reservoir in 2009 (and again in Sanchez State Wildlife Area in 2010 and Stagecoach Reservoir in 2011), it is believed that this large and aggressive crayfish species was illegally introduced to the state by anglers as bait. With the rusty crayfish native to the Ohio River Basin, no crayfish species is native to waters west of the Continental Divide.
Any crayfish discovered in Colorado should be killed on-sight by removing the head and thorax, according to officials, then taken into possession or immediately returned to the body of water they were found. Transporting live crayfish taken from waters west of the Continental Divide is strictly prohibited.
Crayfish bans have been in place in Colorado for decades as an attempt to protect the natural ecosystem and native species. They are known for eating small fish, aquatic insects, eggs, and vegetation, damaging underwater habitats in a way that impacts fish spawns and makes it more difficult for native fish to find cover and food.
This discovery exemplifies why it's so important to only use bait that is legal in Colorado when fishing. Unused live bait should never be thrown back into the water, nor should aquatic pets be disposed of in natural water sources. It's also important to make sure boats and gear used for fishing is clean and clear of tagalong species prior to entering another source of water.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.