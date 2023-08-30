I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but parts of Colorado have once again been included on the National Weather Service 'hazards outlook' for upcoming days.
Heavy rains of monsoon season are expected to continue come September 2 and 3, with rains expected to hit the central mountain region and western Colorado. There's also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms along the Front Range during this time, but the most severe weather should be isolated to the aforementioned regions.
As this weather hits, paying attention to the forecast will be crucial. Rain of this nature has a history of causing rockslides, landslides, and flooding, so be prepared. Never attempt to drive through flooded waters.
Check out the National Weather Service website for updates as this weather approaches. All forecasts are subject to change.
