Picture this: You're on a solo hike on a remote trail in the Colorado backcountry when you spot a massive black bear just a few feet ahead. It doesn't notice you at first, but when it does, it starts to walk your way instead of fleeing from the scene.
Would you know what to do next?
Sharing space with wildlife is an inevitable reality of living in Colorado, so whether on a hike or in your front yard, it's important to know how to react if you encounter them.
Tactics used to prevent conflict during animal encounters are not universal for all species, making it important to know how to react to each different animal you may encounter.
Here's a breakdown of what to do when face-to-face with Colorado's wildlife:
Black Bears
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) there are approximately 17,000-20,000 black bears in Colorado, with more than 18,000 reports of bear sightings and conflicts with bears recorded between 2019-2022.
If you run into a bear, you should first observe its demeanor. If you accidentally sneak up on it and it appears to be surprised, remain calm.
According to CPW, the bear may stand up on their hind legs to identify what you are by sniffing the air. Talking to the bear in a calm tone of voice could help deescalate the situation and let it know that you are not a threat or its typical prey. Make sure there is a clear path for the bear to flee to avoid a defensive response.
If it doesn't go away, do whatever you can to appear larger like spreading your arms above your head. If the bear tries to approach, make as much noise as possible and throw objects, like rocks, at the bear to spook it.
If it attacks, DO NOT play dead. Fight back.
Keep in mind that these tactics are not recommended if you encounter other species of bears in different states – parts of this advice only apply for Colorado's sole native bear species, the black bear.
Mountain Lions
You may live in Colorado your entire life and never spot a mountain lion. The elusive species generally avoids humans and if humans are around, they try to stay hidden. That being said, security camera footage captured in civilized areas around the state has proven that this big cat species is often closer to home than the public might think.
If you spot a mountain lion in the wild, try to stay calm and remember that they are not likely to attack. CPW recommends that you back away slowly and speak to it with a firm voice. If it doesn't go away or becomes aggressive, do what you can to seem larger.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, you should try to avoid crouching down to pick up rocks, because it could trigger the cat's reaction to pounce.
If the lion attacks, fight back.
"Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up," the CPW website reads.
Wolves
Wolf sightings in Colorado have been few and far between, but could become more common in the coming years as CPW enacts its plans to reintroduce wolves to the state.
If you spot a wolf, there's a good chance that it is not alone, as they are naturally pack animals. Try not to let that intimidate you, because wolves are another species that typically avoids humans.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), if you run into wolves, try to maintain eye contact and back away slowly. Don't turn your back to the animals and do not run.
"If you are with a companion and more than one wolf is present, place yourselves back-to-back and slowly move away from the wolves. Retreat slowly while facing the wolf and act aggressively," the ADFG website reads.
Loud noises can also help scare them away. If an attack occurs, do all you can to fight back. Unlike bears and mountain lions, wolves cannot climb trees. So climbing a tree could be an effective way to escape if possible, according to ADFG.
Moose
Moose are different than most of the animals on this list for a number of reasons. Namely, they are not considered predators. Still some outdoor enthusiasts have said that they would rather run into a bear or a mountain lion than a moose.
Moose can be incredibly aggressive, especially during the rut season or in the presence of young. The presence of a dog can be another factor that can prompt a moose attack.
Unlike bears or mountain lions, you should not try to "haze" a moose as loud noises or aggressive behavior could actually trigger a charge. Instead, observe the animal's behavior and back away slowly.
If it becomes aggressive, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
Coyotes
It's relatively common to see coyotes in Colorado, even in urban settings. They do not pose a huge danger to humans, but can be a threat to young children and pets.
If a coyote approaches you, try to make yourself appear larger, make loud noises, and back away slowly. If that doesn't work and the coyote attacks, fight back.
Elk and Deer
Elk and deer are other non-predator animals that can be dangerous to humans if threatened. These cervids are typically peaceful and can even be seen living calmly in densely-populated areas.
However, in the presence of young or during the rut, the species are known to be very aggressive. Like all wildlife, you should never approach them, regardless of the time of year.
If you encounter an elk or deer, try to keep at least 75 feet of space between you and them.
If they charge, run behind a solid object to hide. If you are knocked down, curl into a ball and try to protect your neck and head.
"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.
Rattlesnakes
Though rattlesnakes are among the most venomous snakes in the U.S., according to CPW, they are not likely show aggression if unprovoked.
"They have an elaborate defensive strategy that seeks to avoid the need for a venomous bite if at all possible. Unfortunately, and often because people choose to provoke a defensive snake or are unlucky enough to actually step on one, bites do occur," the CPW website reads.
If you ever run in to a rattlesnake, do not disturb it. According to the National Park Service, rattlesnakes can only strike as far as half the length of its body, so give it plenty of room and a clear escape route.
If bitten, try to stay calm and seek immediate medical attention.
Find CPW's guide for emergency snake-bite first aid here.
Smaller Critters
Smaller, more commonly spotted wildlife life chipmunks, raccoons, and geese may not seem dangerous, but they should also be left alone if spotted. Do not feed them or try to touch them.
Remember, all wild animals have the capacity to be dangerous to humans, so you should never bother them or interact with them. Even quick interactions that might not seem dangerous can alter an animal's natural behavior.
Author's Note: Keep in mind that wild animal attacks are not common, but it's important to know how to react, because they do happen.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.