Colorado has plenty of picturesque locations, but according to a recent data analysis, one attraction is more 'Instagrammable' than the rest.
A recent report from FloridaPanhandle.com sought to determine which tourist attractions around the country were the most popular on Instagram by looking at which spots garnered the most hashtags.
After analyzing hundreds of attractions nationwide, the publication found that Red Rocks Amphitheatre was the 6th-most hashtagged attraction on Instagram in the country, with 1,646,116 posts featuring a tag linked to the spot.
With so many people visiting Red Rocks every week and likely making photo-worthy memories as they attend shows at the venue, this likely comes with no surprise for most.
The most hashtagged attraction nationwide was Florida's Walt Disney World, with more than 10 million posts referencing the destination.
Find the full list here.
