While many Coloradans are all about the local fall colors that appear each year, a recent report from USA Today's 10Best publication nearly snubbed the Centennial State from a list of the best locations to see fall foliage around the country.
On the list of 10 spots, the only place in Colorado that made the cut for inclusion was White River National Forest, ranking 10th. The selection was topped by places in the Midwest and the Eastern half of the country, with the American West left off the list entirely with the exception of the Colorado pick.
Coloradans well-versed in leaf peeping will be quick to note that many other parts of the state are should-be contenders among the best places to see fall colors in the country, including the San Juans around Telluride and Silverton, both of which have been dubbed top spots for fall foliage in the past.
The top spot nationwide for fall foliage was determined to be Keystone State Park in Pennsylvania.
See the full USA today ranking here.
GOOD! Don't spread it around, we have enough ignorance on the road, we don't need more peepers disrupting & endangering the roads.
