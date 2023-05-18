Beautiful cityscape of downtown Denver at nighttime with a long exposure of a lightning, Colorado

Photo Credit: Wirestock (iStock).

 Wirestock

US News and World Report recently released their annual 'best places to live' ranking and several Colorado spots were near the top of the list. That being said, Denver fell from a 55th-place rank last year to a much lower 99th among 150 cities included in the ranking.

One factor that impacted Denver's ranking was crime statistics from the FBI, with Denver ultimately ranking as the 15th-most dangerous place to live nationwide.

US News and World Report further elaborated on the topic, noting that Denver's crime rate was higher than that of the typical city of a similar size. According to the data presented in their report, 479.1 violent crimes are committed per 100,000 people in Denver. This compares to Chicago's 252.8. Meanwhile, Denver's property crime rate is 3,187.6 per 100,000 people, compared to Chicago's 1,174.

It's also worth noting that Denver's violent crime rate was below the national violent crime rate until 2016. In 2016, Denver's rate was roughly equal to the national rate, rising above it in following years.

Topping the list of most dangerous places to live nationwide was Memphis, followed by Albuquerque and Anchorage.

Find the full list here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.