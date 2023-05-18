US News and World Report recently released their annual 'best places to live' ranking and several Colorado spots were near the top of the list. That being said, Denver fell from a 55th-place rank last year to a much lower 99th among 150 cities included in the ranking.
One factor that impacted Denver's ranking was crime statistics from the FBI, with Denver ultimately ranking as the 15th-most dangerous place to live nationwide.
US News and World Report further elaborated on the topic, noting that Denver's crime rate was higher than that of the typical city of a similar size. According to the data presented in their report, 479.1 violent crimes are committed per 100,000 people in Denver. This compares to Chicago's 252.8. Meanwhile, Denver's property crime rate is 3,187.6 per 100,000 people, compared to Chicago's 1,174.
It's also worth noting that Denver's violent crime rate was below the national violent crime rate until 2016. In 2016, Denver's rate was roughly equal to the national rate, rising above it in following years.
Topping the list of most dangerous places to live nationwide was Memphis, followed by Albuquerque and Anchorage.
Find the full list here.
