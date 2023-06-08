A financial service called SmartAsset recent released their 2023 report on America's Safest Suburbs and a Colorado spot was ranked among their top 15 safest places.
The company took a wide range of metrics into account while producing the ranking, including violent crime rates, property crime rates, vehicular mortality rates, drug poisoning rates, and percentage of population engaging in excessive drinking.
Once the numbers were crunched, the city of Castle Rock ranked as the 10th safest suburb in the country, considered part of the greater Denver metro area. A low violent crime rate (55 per 100,000) and a low drug poisoning mortality rate (10 per 100,000) were two factors in the city's high rank.
The safest suburb nationwide was determined to be Great Falls, Virginia.
While Castle Rock was deemed one of America's safest suburbs, it was not ranked in the top 15 when it came to America's 'most affordable' safe suburbs, with the city ranking 28th nationwide when both affordability and safety criteria were considered. The top ranking 'affordable and safe' suburb was Carmel, Indiana.
Castle Rock has a population of about 73,000 residents, with a median household income of about $85,500. The city has long been known as a 'bedroom' community for Denver, thanks to many residents historically living in Castle Rock and commuting to the Mile High City for work. In recent years, Castle Rock has started to break away from this reputation, developing a community scene of its own.
Find the full data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.