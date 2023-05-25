According to a report that was recently released by LawnStarter, one of the worst places for a 'burger lover' in the country is located in Colorado.
In order to make their determination, LawnStarter considered nine different burger-related metrics, comparing this data across the 200 largest cities in the United States. The various metrics fell into four different categories – access to burger vendors, consumer ratings, national recognition, and overall burger demand (based on monthly Google Search trends).
Once the numbers were crunched, it was revealed that Thornton, Colorado landed in the 197th spot – the 4th-worst burger scene nationwide. Thornton took its biggest hit in the 'consumer satisfaction' category of data, with the 4th-lowest average consumer rating for burger restaurants among the 200 cities included in the ranking.
Are the burgers in Thornton really that bad?
A quick search on Google Reviews reveals remarkably average ratings for most local burger joints – in the range of three to four stars of five. Granted, there are exceptions – Jim's Burger Haven has a solid 4.3-star Google rating with 3,400 reviews and images published by patrons capture some tasty-looking bites. It's also worth noting that a lot of the burger spots in Thornton seem to be well-known fast food options, which can tend to have lower ratings on review websites and could bring the overall consumer satisfaction score down.
Elsewhere in the state, Denver ranked 17th, Fort Collins ranked 74th, Colorado Springs ranked 111th, Lakewood ranked 175th, and Aurora ranked 183rd.
It's also worth noting that while Pueblo wasn't big enough to be included in this ranking, it's known for a 'Colorado-style' burger with a spicy kick.
The top spot for a burger nationwide was New York, followed by San Francisco and Chicago. The worst place was Patterson, New Jersey.
See the full ranking here.
