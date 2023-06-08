According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a temporary tubing closure has been put in place for North Saint Vrain and Saint Vrain Creeks due to public safety concerns related to rapid water flow.
Authorities noted that snowpack in the area is still above the median with more rain on the way, as well as that the regular and scheduled release from local reservoirs is expected to further increase water flow.
The closure impacting tubers took effect on the morning on June 8, including North Saint Vrain and Saint Vrain Creek from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway.
Tubes are defined as single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats, and inner tubes. Kayaks and white-water canoes are still permitted, though anyone legally entering these bodies of water should exercise extreme caution and utilize personal protection equipment, including a life jacket.
Those who illegally enter the river on a tubing device are subject to a civil infraction that includes a $100 fine.
Signage will be posted in the area notifying the public of the closure. An estimation for when the closure will be lifted has not been released.
Drowning tends to kill more people in Colorado than any other outdoor recreation hazard. In 2022, a record-setting 42 people died in Colorado's waters, with this total including drownings, boating accidents, and other non-drowning water fatalities.
The best way to prevent drowning is by wearing a life jacket when in or around water. Selecting the right vessel for the conditions is also important, as tubing devices and many other inflatables might not be the best options when water is moving fast and rapids are rough.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.