According to the National Weather Service, the Western Slope city of Grand Junction, Colorado hit a sweltering 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, measured at the regional airport. Not only did the sweltering temperature have no problem passing the daily-high record of 104 degrees, set in 2010, it tied an all-time recorded high that was set in July of 2021.
Looking back, the next closest high temperature in Grand Junction was 106 degrees, hit 18 years ago in July of 2005.
In an announcement regarding the new daily record and the tying of the all-time record, the National Weather Service teased the potential of it being even hotter on Tuesday. That being said, the current projected Tuesday high is 103.
Grand Junction wasn't the only city to break a daily-high record, with Alamosa doing so, too. Granted, Alamosa's new record daily-high of 95 degrees isn't quite as shocking as triple-digit temperatures seen in many cities and towns around the state.
